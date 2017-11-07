Bank robbery in Charleston

CHARELSTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Late Monday morning, officers were dispatched to Heritage Trust Bank at 7500 Rivers Ave for a Robbery that occurred. On scene, officers were advised that a black male between the age of 50-60 years entered the bank and gave the teller a black colored bag.

Presented a knife and demanded money. The teller then placed money in the bag and the suspect fled the bank.

The suspect entered a dark green, Ford Explorer that was parked in the adjacent parking lot.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify John M. Black of Mount Pleasant as the suspect. An arrest warrant for Entering a Financial Institution with Intent to Steal has been issued for Black.