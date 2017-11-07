Authorities search for hit and run suspect in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating following a hit and run, Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened on Rifle Range/IOP Connector at 6:25 p.m.

Details are limited but we’re told the suspect was driving a late 90s – early 2000 dark blue two-door Chevrolet truck with a white stripe.

The vehicle should have heavy front driver side damage following the incident.

If you have any information, contact Pfc. Messina at 843-743-7200.

