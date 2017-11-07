911 calls released following arrest of State senator on DUI charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — “I was raised to believe that ethics honesty and accountability are important,” that’s one of the reasons 21-year-old Michaela Caddin is speaking about what she went through Saturday night on Interstate 26.

Michaela says around 9:15 p.m., she was hit from behind.

The 9-1-1 call she made also says that and also sheds light on what she saw.

“They got out of their car and they’re moving around.”

“I then saw the woman get in the driver’s seat I then he got in the passenger’s seat.”

The man who got out of the driver’s seat and got out of the car came to my window, Michaela said.

On the 9-1-1 call, you can hear a man speaking to her.

“He asked me to move my car several times I told him that I can call 911 and I was going to stay in the emergency lane. He then handed me his business card and said let me know what you would like to do.”

Parts of the man’s voice on the 9-1-1 call are inaudible.

Michaela said Tuesday that before that night she didn’t know who Paul Campbell was.

She also says she trusts in the judicial system… She knows Senator Campbell is entitled to a fair trial.

Campbell is set to appear in court for his charges in January.

