1 person shot, search for suspect on USC Upstate campus

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot near USC Upstate on Tuesday.

An alert was sent to students that the shots possibly came from near the campus library and a nearby apartment complex.

A spokeswoman with USC Upstate says one person was shot at Campus Edge Apartments, which is a private apartment complex located beside the college.

The spokeswoman said the victim’s injuries do not appear life threatening. The suspect ran after the shooting and may be on campus.

The campus is on lock down as of 1:10 p.m.

Campus officials said in a tweet the suspect is described as a black male armed with an automatic weapon and wearing khaki pants and a gray hoodie.

Upstate Police Chief Klay Peterson said they are responding to reports of gunshots.

Chief Peterson said the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to the call.

