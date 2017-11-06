Victim in fatal North Charleston shooting identified

Related Coverage One person dead following early morning shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed early Friday morning.

According to Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert, Jimmy King, 24, of North Charleston died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

North Charleston Police responded to Betty Court on November 3 following multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Callers to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch reported hearing about 4-6 gunshots in the area, according to an incident report.

Officers found King at the end of Betty Court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.