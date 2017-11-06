Veterans and active-duty military ride CARTA, TriCounty link for free

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – To honor and salute the brave men and women that have served and protected our country. CARTA and TriCounty Link will offer free services on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11th.

This is for all Veterans of the US armed forces or active duty members.

“Veterans and military personnel make great sacrifices for our country. Allowing them to ride for free on Veterans Day is a small way that CARTA and TriCounty Link can say thank you,” said CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings.

A military ID, service photo, a memento – such as a veterans cap – or other similar items will be enough to get veterans and current military on board at no cost.

“We really want this to be easy for passengers and drivers, and we trust that people won’t take advantage of an attempt to honor our veterans,” Seekings said.

For route and schedule information, please go to ridecarta.com and ridetricountylink.com.