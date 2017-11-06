Truck restriction on S.C bridges

Published:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) – Trucks will be restricted to only the right lane of major bridges in the South Carolina Lowcountry as inspectors check the cables that hold the structures. The Department of Transportation mentioned that the restriction on the Wando River bridges going both directions on Interstate 526 begin immediately and should last for at least three months.

The DOT stated that a damaged cable was located on the bridge earlier this year. That led engineers to make plans to examine all the cables that run under the road deck.

The Wando River bridge has three lanes in each direction. It is between North Charleston and Mount Pleasant and is a major highway for trucks going to and from the South Carolina Ports Authority.

