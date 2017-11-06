Stille promoted to Director of Guidance and Counseling Services

Charleston, SC — Charleston County School District (CCSD) is excited to announce Fronde Stille is moving to the district level to become the new Director of Guidance and Counseling Services.

Stille has been with CCSD for nearly two decades, and comes to the Learning Services Division at 75 Calhoun from Wando High School, where she has been a school counselor. Stille began her career as a school counselor at the former Middleton High School in 1997. She became the Interim Director of School Counseling Services a few years later, and was West Ashley High School’s first lead guidance counselor when Midddleton merged with St. Andrew’s High School.

Stille spent some time working for schools in Melbourne, Florida, and then returned to the Lowcountry and West Ashley in 2007. She moved over to Wando in 2009, and has worked there ever since. Stille served as the Co- Director of School Counseling for WHS in the 2013-14 school year.

“The Student Support Services Department welcomes Fronde Stille to our team,” said Michele English-Watson, CCSD’s Associate of Student Support Services. “I believe that her skills, talents, and knowledge will contribute to the success of our students, schools, and the entire district.”



