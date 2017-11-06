South Carolina health officials propose fines over old tires

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Health officials in South Carolina are proposing fines for a recycling company because of abandoned tires that serve as a mosquito breeding ground.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has proposed more than $1 million I civil penalties against VIVA Recycling of South Carolina LLC for repeated violations at its Moncks Corner waste tire processing facility.

Health officials say the company has more than 200,000 abandoned tires in Berkeley County. DHEC says the company has not paid the $1.65 million in fines yet.

Viva President and CEO Marti Sergi says the company has no money to remove the tires or pay the fines.

Those living near the Moncks Corner operation worry about mosquitoes and possible fires.

Health officials earlier closed the company’s operation in Anderson County, where about 66,000 scrap tires were stored.