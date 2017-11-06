Smoke/haze reported in North Charleston; Fire department responding

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel is responding to smoke and haze in the North Charleston-area.

Details are limited but according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the area of Cosgrove Ave & Apache St at 3:23 p.m. on Monday, November 6.

We are working to learn more details from the North Charleston Fire Department.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.