Senator Tim Scott to speak at Quarterly Leader Breakfast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Leaders will be hosting its final Quarterly Leader Breakfast Series of 2017 on Monday, November 13th. The special guest for the event will be Senator Tim Scott.

As a leader on tax reform, education and job training, and innovative ideas to reinvest in our nation’s distressed communities, Senator Time Scott brings a unique perspective to the United States Senate.

Discussed topics at the Leader Breakfast will include healthcare, tax reform, investing in Opportunity Act and what is happening in our state and nation. Attendees will have a chance to ask questions during the event.

The Charleston Leader Breakfast Series will be held at the Marriott on Lockwood Boulevard in Downtown Charleston.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast and networking.

Tickets are $20 for non-members or $10 for members.