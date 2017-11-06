Screenings, physician consults, and more!

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The East Cooper Medical Center is hosting their 2nd annual Man Up For Your Health event on Thursday, November 9th at 5:30 p.m. It will feature free health screenings that include total cholestrol, skin cancer, blood pressure, diabetes and hearing. Assessments will also be available for sleep and stroke.

Other event highlights include physician Q&A, craft beer tasting with Whole Foods, delicious food, and prizes and giveaways.

It will be held in the main lobby of East Cooper Medical Center between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

It is geared towards men but everyone is invited. Register for this free event at www.ManUpForYourHealth.com as space is limited. You may also call (843) 884-7031 to register over the phone. Walk-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged.

Don’t just be another statistic. Be a man. Be proactive about your life, and join us for our Man Up For Your Health event.