North Charleston presents Holiday Children’s Theatre Performance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department is pleased to offer a wonderful holiday Children’s Theatre performance at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6. Florida based theatre group Atlantic Coast Theatre for Youth will present Hans Brinker and the Quick-Silver Rocket Skates, a musical version of Mary Mapes Dodge’s 1865 novel set in the future. The program is appropriate for all ages, but best suited for grades K-8. Schools, daycares, community groups, families, and individuals are welcome to attend. Tickets are $2 per child with accompanying adults admitted at no charge.

Parking is free.

In Hans Brinker and the Quick-Silver Rocket Skates, the audience follows Hans as he uses his engineering ingenuity to invent Rocket Skates to beat the clock and help his ailing mother. This show is perfect for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math) initiatives.

Husband and wife team Don & Noel Gruel founded Atlantic Coast Theatre for Youth in the summer of 1995. With their mission of bringing the art of theatre to children and families, Don and Noel tour throughout the U.S. presenting their creativity to performing arts centers, schools, libraries, museums, and festivals.