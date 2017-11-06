Mother struck, killed at school bus stop, coroner says

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A mother was hit and killed as a child boarded a bus in Anderson County.

Troopers report the crash happened Monday morning on 1st Avenue in Starr.

Coroner Greg Shore said a person was hit by a vehicle. Deputy Coroner Don McCown later confirmed the victim was the mother of a student getting on the bus.

The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday near Wilton E. Hall Road. The accident happened less than an hour after troopers reported another deadly accident on Highway 25 in Laurens County.

This is a developing story.