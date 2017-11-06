Man charged after crash that killed SC Trooper Daniel Rebman

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection with the crash that killed S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on I-385 South, near the Bridges Road exit, on October 24th.

33-year-old Tuan Quoc Trinh has been charged with Failure to Maintain Lane, deputies say.

Deputies say Trooper Rebman was parked on the shoulder of I-385 when Trinh drifted off the road and hit the back of the patrol car.

The investigation indicated that Trinh fell asleep right before hitting the trooper’s car.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.