Longtime energy lawyer named to S.C. regulatory board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed a lawyer with extensive experience in the energy sector to an interim job on the state board of regulators.

McMaster said Monday that Robert Bockman joins the Public Service Commission immediately. He replaces Nikiya Hall in the seat that represents the 6th Congressional District.

Hall quit the board last month because she was going to work for a utility in Washington, D.C.

Bockman was a lawyer for the commission from 1977 to 1981, leaving to work as a lawyer for Carolina Power & Light Company. The 71-year-old has spent the past two decades as a private attorney specialilizing in energy work.