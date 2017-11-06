Local physician and healthy eatery team up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is widely known as a world-class restaurant town, but this November features a first for Charleston’s culinary scene. Local eatery, Verde, is introducing the first physician-designed salad to promote a happy tonge and tummy. For Guts AND Glory was constructed as a collaboration between Verde and Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, a gastroenterologist at Lowcountry GI in Mount Pleasant. Many know “Dr. B” as the local gut health guru and founder of the popular @TheGutHealthMD Instagram account.

“I can’t wait for Charleston to taste this salad”, says Dr. Bulsiewicz. “Healthy isn’t supposed to taste this good. It’s sweet, savory, even crunchy. I’m particularly excited about the four gut friendly ingredients.”

The signature ingredient in the salad is mango, a sweet fruit with a surprising number of gut benefits. “Mango is loaded with cancer preventing antioxidants; contains enzymes to aid digestion; and has a mix of vitamins and 25 different carotenoids to strengthen the immune system.”, says Dr. Bulsiewicz.

Joining mango are black beans, power seeds, and Verde’s new signature miso-cashew dressing. “Each of the ingredients add something special”, says Bulsiewicz. “Prebiotic fiber in the beans promotes a healthy gut microbiome. Omega 3’s in the seeds are good for the brain, heart and gut. The miso dressing is fermented to unlock the full nutritional value in the food.”

This “Collaboration Bowl” is the first of many for Verde. With enthusiasm already growing for this approach to recipe design, Verde has laid the groundwork for more physician-driven collaboration salads in months to come. “We’re in the business of healthy fast, casual food, so it’s our job to curate ingredients that are good and good for you”, says Jennifer Ferrebee, Verde’s owner. “What better way to achieve this than through partnership with physicians that know health best?”

For Guts AND Glory is now available at all four local Verde locations in Mount Pleasant, Downtown Charleston and West Ashley.