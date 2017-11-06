Decision 2017: Where and when you can vote

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — On Tuesday, November 7 thousands of South Carolinians will head to their local election polls to make important decisions about the future of their communities.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Click here for a list of polling places and addresses (organized by county).

While there is no early voting available in South Carolina, residents can vote now only if they meet one of 15 reasons to vote absentee.

CLICK HERE to determine if you are qualified to vote by absentee ballot

Procedures for voting by absentee ballot:

Qualified voters may vote absentee in person or by mail. To vote in person, visit the county voter registration office in your county of residence, complete an application, and cast your ballot. You may vote absentee in person up until 5:00 p.m. on the day before the election. Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.

Photo ID is not required to vote absentee by mail. Get an absentee application in one of two ways:

Click here to get your application or the application of an immediate family member online.

to get your application or the application of an immediate family member online. Request an application for yourself or your immediate family member from the county voter registration office in your county of residence by phone, mail, email, or fax. You will be mailed an application.

You must then complete and sign the application and return it to your county voter registration office. You should return the application as soon as possible but no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, November 3. You may return the application by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery.

Next, you will receive your absentee ballot in the mail. Vote by ballot and return it to the county voter registration office in your county of residence by 7:00 p.m. on the day of the election (Tuesday, November 7). You may return the ballot personally or by mail. You may also have another person return the ballot for you, but you must first complete an authorization to return absentee ballot form, available from your county voter registration office.

Click here for the address, phone number, fax number, and email address of your county voter registration and elections office.

The candidates and offices on a particular ballot will differ depending on the county and districts in which you reside. To see the candidates that will appear on your ballot, visit scVOTES.org and click “Get My Sample Ballot” in the mySCVOTES section of the homepage.

What do I take with me to the polls to vote?

When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

o includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

US Passport

Federal Military ID

o includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card