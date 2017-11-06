Decision 2017: Races to watch

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — On Tuesday, November 7 thousands of South Carolinians will head to their local election polls to make important decisions about the future of their communities.
Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Charleston County
Special Election (Charleston & Dorchester counties)
State House District 113:
Marvin Pendarvis (D) and Theron Sandy (R)
The two are trying to claim this seat following the resignation of Seth Whipper (D), who stepped down in August to become a Charleston County magistrate
City of Charleston
General Obligation Bond Referendum:
“In order to assist with the acquisition, construction and equipping of safe and affordable housing for persons and families of low to moderate income, shall the city of Charleston be empowered to issue not exceeding $20,000,000 of General Obligation Bonds?”
The question is as stated below with “yes, in favor of the question” or “no, opposed to the question” as the choices for voters
City Council District 6:
Incumbent William Dudley Gregorie facing challenge from Amy Brennan
City Council District 12:
Incumbent Kathleen Wilson facing challenge from Carol Jackson
City Council District 2:
Incumbent Rodney Williams facing challenge from Kevin Shealy
City Council District 10:
Incumbent Dean Riegel facing challenges from Summer Massey and Harry Joseph Griffin
Isle of Palms
Marina Revitalization Referendum:
“Shall the City Council of the City of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, be empowered to issue and sell general obligation bonds of the City in the principal amount not exceeding $5,500,000, whose proceeds shall be applied to fund the total cost of a two-phased Marina Revitalization Project, including upland enhancements and waterside enhancements at the Isle of Palms Marina?
The question is as stated below with “yes, in favor of the question” or “no, opposed to the question” as the choices for voters
Mayoral Race:
Incumbent Dick Cronin facing challenge from Jimmy Carroll
City Council:
Incumbents Barbara Bergwerf and Patrick Harrington facing 9 challengers. Voters can select up to 4 candidates
Water & Sewer Commission:
Nicholas Stroud is the only candidate on the ballot
Town of Awendaw
Town Council:
Incumbents Bryan McNeal Jr. and Tim Penninger do not face any challengers. Voters can select up to 3 candidates (write in). Because of the resignation of Roberta Whitesides, a Special Town Council Election will be held December 5.
Town of Lincolnville
Mayor:
Incumbent Charles Duberry is facing challenges from 3 sitting town council members. Tyrone Aiken, James Hampton and Leland Shannon are all trying to claim this seat
Town Council:
Incumbent Enoch Dickerson III is the only candidate on the ballot. Voters can select up to 3 candidates (write-in).
Town of Mount Pleasant
Mayor:
Incumbent Linda Page facing a challenge from Will Haynie
Town Council:
Incumbent Gary Santos is facing 9 challengers
Waterworks Commission:
Susan Mellichamp is the only candidate on the ballot
Town of Ravenel
Town Council:
Incumbents Robert Cochran, Harold “Buck” Dukes Jr. and Laura Parker are facing challenges from 3 candidates. Voters can select up to 3 candidates.
Town of Seabrook Island
Mayor:
Incumbent Ronald Ciancio is the only candidate on the ballot
Town Council:
Incumbents Skip Crane, John Gregg, and John Wells face challenges from 2 other candidates. Voters can select up to 4 candidates
Combined Utilities Commissioner:
Jim Bannwart and Annie Smith-Jones are vying for this seat.
Town of Sullivan’s Island
Mayor:
Incumbent Patrick O’Neil is the only candidate on the ballot
Town Council:
Incumbents Chauncey Clark and Tim Reese are facing challenges from 3 other candidates. Voters can select up to 3 candidates
Berkeley County
Town of Moncks Corner
Town Council:
Incumbents Tonia Aiken-Taylor, Johna Bilton & Charlotte Cruppenink face two challengers. Voters can select up to 3 candidates
Commissioner of Public Works District:
Charles Staley Jr. is the only candidate on the ballot
Georgetown County
City of Georgetown
Mayor:
Brendon Barber faces Republican Ron Charlton in the General Election.
Brendon Barber defeated incumbent Jack Scoville in a Democratic primary runoff election June 27.
City Council:
Carole Jayroe and Ed Kimbrough are the only incumbents in the race. Voters can select up to 3 candidates.
Town of Andrews
Town Council:
Incumbent Angela Harris Anderson faces 3 challengers. Voters can select up to 3 candidates.
Town of Pawley’s Island
Mayor:
Jimmy Braswell and Douglas Hooks are looking to fill William Otis’ seat.
Town Council:
Incumbents Robert Ashley Carter, Rocky Holliday & Sarah Zimmerman face two challengers. Voters can select up to 4 candidates
Colleton County
City of Walterboro
Mayor:
Incumbent Bill Young is facing a challenge from Marguerite Chrissy Johnson
City Council:
Incumbents James Broderick and Jimmy Syfrett are facing challenges from 4 other candidates. Voters can select up to 3 candidates
Town of Cottageville
Town Council:
Incumbent Chuck Hudson is facing challenges from 3 other candidates. Voters can select up to 2 candidates
Dorchester County
Town of St. George
Town Council District 6:
No candidates are on the ballot
Town Council District 2:
Incumbent Margie Ladson is facing a challenge from Tommy Rickborn
Town of Ridgeville
Town Council:
Lorraine Grant is the only candidate on the ballot. Voters can select up to 2 candidates (write-in).
Town of Summerville
Town Council District 1:
Incumbent Aaron Brown is facing a challenge from Louis Smith
Town Council District 3:
Incumbent Walter Bailey faces a challenge from Brandy Sutherland
Town Council District 5:
Incumbent Kima Garten-Schmidt faces a challenge from Marty Boyle
Williamsburg County
Town of Kingstree
Town Council District 3:
Incumbent Chris Williams is facing a challenge from John Floyd
Town Council District 4:
Incumbent Monica Murdaugh is facing a challenge from Derek Fitts
Town Council District 5:
Incumbent C.M. “Bubba” Hammet Jr appears to be running unopposed