Decision 2017: Races to watch

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — On Tuesday, November 7 thousands of South Carolinians will head to their local election polls to make important decisions about the future of their communities.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Charleston County

Special Election (Charleston & Dorchester counties)

State House District 113:

Marvin Pendarvis (D) and Theron Sandy (R)

The two are trying to claim this seat following the resignation of Seth Whipper (D), who stepped down in August to become a Charleston County magistrate

City of Charleston

General Obligation Bond Referendum:

“In order to assist with the acquisition, construction and equipping of safe and affordable housing for persons and families of low to moderate income, shall the city of Charleston be empowered to issue not exceeding $20,000,000 of General Obligation Bonds?”

The question is as stated below with “yes, in favor of the question” or “no, opposed to the question” as the choices for voters

City Council District 6:

Incumbent William Dudley Gregorie facing challenge from Amy Brennan

City Council District 12:

Incumbent Kathleen Wilson facing challenge from Carol Jackson

City Council District 2:

Incumbent Rodney Williams facing challenge from Kevin Shealy

City Council District 10:

Incumbent Dean Riegel facing challenges from Summer Massey and Harry Joseph Griffin

Isle of Palms

Marina Revitalization Referendum:

“Shall the City Council of the City of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, be empowered to issue and sell general obligation bonds of the City in the principal amount not exceeding $5,500,000, whose proceeds shall be applied to fund the total cost of a two-phased Marina Revitalization Project, including upland enhancements and waterside enhancements at the Isle of Palms Marina?

The question is as stated below with “yes, in favor of the question” or “no, opposed to the question” as the choices for voters

Mayoral Race:

Incumbent Dick Cronin facing challenge from Jimmy Carroll

City Council:

Incumbents Barbara Bergwerf and Patrick Harrington facing 9 challengers. Voters can select up to 4 candidates

Water & Sewer Commission:

Nicholas Stroud is the only candidate on the ballot

Town of Awendaw

Town Council:

Incumbents Bryan McNeal Jr. and Tim Penninger do not face any challengers. Voters can select up to 3 candidates (write in). Because of the resignation of Roberta Whitesides, a Special Town Council Election will be held December 5.

Town of Lincolnville

Mayor:

Incumbent Charles Duberry is facing challenges from 3 sitting town council members. Tyrone Aiken, James Hampton and Leland Shannon are all trying to claim this seat

Town Council:

Incumbent Enoch Dickerson III is the only candidate on the ballot. Voters can select up to 3 candidates (write-in).

Town of Mount Pleasant

Mayor:

Incumbent Linda Page facing a challenge from Will Haynie

Town Council:

Incumbent Gary Santos is facing 9 challengers

Waterworks Commission:

Susan Mellichamp is the only candidate on the ballot

Town of Ravenel

Town Council:

Incumbents Robert Cochran, Harold “Buck” Dukes Jr. and Laura Parker are facing challenges from 3 candidates. Voters can select up to 3 candidates.

Town of Seabrook Island

Mayor:

Incumbent Ronald Ciancio is the only candidate on the ballot

Town Council:

Incumbents Skip Crane, John Gregg, and John Wells face challenges from 2 other candidates. Voters can select up to 4 candidates

Combined Utilities Commissioner:

Jim Bannwart and Annie Smith-Jones are vying for this seat.

Town of Sullivan’s Island

Mayor:

Incumbent Patrick O’Neil is the only candidate on the ballot

Town Council:

Incumbents Chauncey Clark and Tim Reese are facing challenges from 3 other candidates. Voters can select up to 3 candidates

Berkeley County

Town of Moncks Corner

Town Council:

Incumbents Tonia Aiken-Taylor, Johna Bilton & Charlotte Cruppenink face two challengers. Voters can select up to 3 candidates

Commissioner of Public Works District:

Charles Staley Jr. is the only candidate on the ballot

Georgetown County

City of Georgetown

Mayor:

Brendon Barber faces Republican Ron Charlton in the General Election.

Brendon Barber defeated incumbent Jack Scoville in a Democratic primary runoff election June 27.

City Council:

Carole Jayroe and Ed Kimbrough are the only incumbents in the race. Voters can select up to 3 candidates.

Town of Andrews

Town Council:

Incumbent Angela Harris Anderson faces 3 challengers. Voters can select up to 3 candidates.

Town of Pawley’s Island

Mayor:

Jimmy Braswell and Douglas Hooks are looking to fill William Otis’ seat.

Town Council:

Incumbents Robert Ashley Carter, Rocky Holliday & Sarah Zimmerman face two challengers. Voters can select up to 4 candidates

Colleton County

City of Walterboro

Mayor:

Incumbent Bill Young is facing a challenge from Marguerite Chrissy Johnson

City Council:

Incumbents James Broderick and Jimmy Syfrett are facing challenges from 4 other candidates. Voters can select up to 3 candidates

Town of Cottageville

Town Council:

Incumbent Chuck Hudson is facing challenges from 3 other candidates. Voters can select up to 2 candidates

Dorchester County

Town of St. George

Town Council District 6:

No candidates are on the ballot

Town Council District 2:

Incumbent Margie Ladson is facing a challenge from Tommy Rickborn

Town of Ridgeville

Town Council:

Lorraine Grant is the only candidate on the ballot. Voters can select up to 2 candidates (write-in).

Town of Summerville

Town Council District 1:

Incumbent Aaron Brown is facing a challenge from Louis Smith

Town Council District 3:

Incumbent Walter Bailey faces a challenge from Brandy Sutherland

Town Council District 5:

Incumbent Kima Garten-Schmidt faces a challenge from Marty Boyle

Williamsburg County

Town of Kingstree

Town Council District 3:

Incumbent Chris Williams is facing a challenge from John Floyd

Town Council District 4:

Incumbent Monica Murdaugh is facing a challenge from Derek Fitts

Town Council District 5:

Incumbent C.M. “Bubba” Hammet Jr appears to be running unopposed