Cruise opponents ask South Carolina court to reconsider

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Opponents of a new cruise ship terminal are asking the South Carolina Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision that they have no right to challenge permits for the project.

A group of environmental, neighborhood and historic preservation groups have asked the court to reconsider its decision last month that prevents them from challenging a new cruise terminal, according to Charleston Communities for Cruise Control Executive Director Carrie Agnew.

The South Carolina State Ports Authority wants to build a $35 million terminal for cruise ships near Charleston’s City market.

Opponents say they are worried about traffic congestion and pollution.

The permit would allow construction of new pilings under an old warehouse where the ports authority wants to build the terminal, currently used mostly by Carnival Cruise Line and its Ecstasy cruise ship.