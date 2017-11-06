Authorities will have a scheduled event near The Citadel

By Published:

 CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel will be hosting a special event on Friday, November 10th. Resulting in a street closure.

Hagood  Avenue from Fishburne street to Huger Street will remain closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from the hours of 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Residents will see an increase in officers in the area during the hours.

People traveling throught the area during the time are asked to proceed with caution and be aware of changes in traffic patterns. Residents of the adjacent neighborhoods will be able to get to their homes at all times during the event.

