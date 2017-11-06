Authorities respond to shooting in North Charleston

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a shooting, Monday afternoon.

Details are limited but according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the North Charleston Police Department responded to the 1800 block Clements Ave at 1:20 p.m. on November 7.

We are working to learn more details from the North Charleston Police about the incident.

