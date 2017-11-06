Anthony Weiner starts 21-month prison sentence

Anthony Weiner
FILE - In a Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves Federal court, in New York. Federal prosecutors says former Congressman Anthony Weiner should go to prison for about two years for engaging in sexting with a 15-year-old girl. Prosecutors filed papers in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, urging a judge to send a message at sentencing Monday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Anthony Weiner has begun his 21-month prison sentence for illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed Monday that Weiner has reported to the Federal Medical Center Devens in Massachusetts.

The facility is in Ayer, about 40 miles west of Boston. It has more than 1,000 inmates at the medical center and over 100 more at an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

It’s the same facility that once housed Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Weiner was sentenced in September by a judge who said Weiner’s crime resulted from a “very strong compulsion.” A tearful Weiner said he was undergoing therapy and had been “a very sick man for a very long time.”

