4 burglars break into Orangeburg County gas station, leaves with nothing

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an attempted burglary on November 1.

Authorities responded to the Li’l Cricket on following a burglary alarm.

Investigators say that video cameras caught images of the suspects using tools to break through a wall, according to spokesman Richard Walker.

Once inside, one suspect slid around on the floor in an attempt to slip past motion sensors.

The suspects then attempted to take an ATM inside the business. They were not successful.

When another alarm went off, the suspects fled the business without taking anything but the damage was still caused to the store.

If you have any information, contact Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 803-533-5824 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

