26-year-old shot to death at Walterboro nightclub

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed following an incident at a nightclub, Sunday morning.

According to Coroner Richard Harvey, John Brown, 26, of Walterboro died.

The 26-year-old’s death stems from an incident at Classic’s Night Club on November 5.

Details are limited but we’re told when the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Walterboro Police Department, and Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the business., officers were told there were multiple shooting victims.

One person was already taken to Colleton Medical Center by private car.

Rescue crews found Brown barely breathing. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, he was shot twice in the chest.

On the way to Colleton Medical Center, we’re told Brown went into cardiac arrest and did not survive his injuries.

Another person was in critical condition in the emergency room. A third man received non-life threatening injuries to his legs.

Both men were later transferred by private ambulance to Trauma Centers in the Charleston area.

We’re working to learn the conditions of the other victims involved.

