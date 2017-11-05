Woman arrested after allegedly intentionally running over acquaintance

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)–Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to 329 Winding Road in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County on Saturday.

The call was in reference to a female who had been intentionally run over with a car by another female after an altercation between the two.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Katrina Mead of Compton Drive had fled the incident location on foot and ran along a ditch line towards Marshall Acres. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office K9 units responded and ran a track to locate Mead.

The female victim, who is acquaintance of Mead, was seriously injured as a result of being run over. She suffered substantial injuries with multiple fractured bones and internal injuries. She was transported to Trident Hospital in North Charleston for treatment.

Mead was transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center and booked pending service of a warrant for Attempted Murder.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Sunday, the 5th of November at 630pm at the bond court inside the Hill Finklea Detention Center.