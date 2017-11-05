When you set clocks back, check smoke detectors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Daylight Saving Time is here which means we get an extra hour of sleep. Fire Departments across the Lowcountry are reminding people when you change your clocks, also check your smoke detectors. Officials say this is the time to change the batteries inside your smoke detectors. It could be the difference between life and death. Officials say every bedroom in your home needs to be equipped with a smoke detector to make sure you are safe. They recommend placing the alarm on your ceiling, or about a foot and a half down from the top of a wall.

If you need a smoke detector, you can call your local fire department and they will come and install it for you.

According to the state fire marshal, there have been 69 fatal fires so far this year. Those fires have killed 84 people. Eight of those people were in the tri-county area.