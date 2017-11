RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The water boil advisory in Ridgeville has been lifted. Representatives tell us the notice was lifted at 1:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Two water samples were tested for contamination as a safety precaution.

Both samples came back negative.

The entire town of Ridgeville has been on a water boil advisory since Friday afternoon. There was a break in the water main line in two separate parts of town.

A lab tech conducted an eighteen hour test.