NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Underground Film Festival is taking Place November 11-12th. The festival is two days of independent films by novice and professional film makers. The films range from drama, to comedy, to claymation. Organizers of the festival say the more obscure, the better. The festival will be held at 4820 Jenkins Avenue, North Charleston and a complete schedule of showtimes can be found here. Tickets are $10 per day or $15 for the weekend.

Advertisement