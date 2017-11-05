SC Senator arrested for DUI

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell has been arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and providing false information to police. This is according the the Charleston County Detention Center. No word yet on when he will face a judge.

Campbell is a Republican representing Berkeley County and Chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee. He has served in the SC Senate since 2007. He is also Executive Director and CEO of the Charleston International Airport.

We have reached out to officials for more information and will update this article when it is available.