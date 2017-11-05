Charleston-Area State Senator arrested for DUI, providing false information

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell has been arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and providing false information to police.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Saturday, at 9:15 PM on I-26 near mile marker 204 in Charleston County.

Troopers say Campbell’s vehicle rear-ended another car in congested traffic. When SCHP arrived on scene, there was discrepancy about who was driving the at-fault vehicle.

The incident report explains Campbell’s wife told authorities she was driving the vehicle. Campbell also told authorities his wife was driving. Through witness interviews, Troopers determined Sen. Campbell was the driver of the car and administered a field sobriety test.

The test registered his blood alcohol level at .09%, while the legal limit is .08%. Campbell was arrested for DUI and providing false information to police and booked in the Charleston County Detention Center. Campbell’s wife was also cited for providing false information to police. She was released at the scene.

Campbell is a Berkeley County Republican, representing Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, and is Chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee. He has served in the SC Senate since 2007. He is also Executive Director and CEO of the Charleston International Airport.

Campbell had a bond court hearing Sunday morning. However, his image did not appear on the large, public monitor. Audio could be heard in the courtroom, and the judge could see the streaming image, but staff members say the public monitor was in sleep mode.

Charleston County authorities released the full video to media Monday.