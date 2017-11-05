One person dead, two injured at Walterboro nightclub

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- Emergency crews arrived at Club Classic on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro shortly after 1:30 AM in response to a shooting. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, one person was pronounced dead once they arrived at the Colleton County Medical Center. Deputies say another person was airlifted to MUSC with life threatening injuries. According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, the third victim was shot in the leg and the injuries do not seem to be life-threatening. The shooting is under investigation by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and there is currently no suspect in custody. The victim’s name will be released by the Coroner’s Office at a later time.

