Holiday Festival of Lights starts this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission’s 28th annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off on Friday, November 10th. Drive through three miles of holiday lights displays and park the car to wander through the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village. Popular attractions are back like the Festival Express Train Rides, marshmallow roasting, and visits with Santa.

On opening night, families can show up with their pajamas on for Supper with Santa. This includes a meal, photos with Santa, a tree lighting ceremony, and all of the events the festival has to offer. Proceeds from this event benefit the Parklands Foundation. Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

The Festival of Lights will be open Sunday-Thursday from 5:30-10 PM, Friday and Saturday from 5:30-11 PM at James Island County Park (871 Riverland Drive). Entry is $20 per car carrying up to 15 people. Monday-Thursday save $5 if you bring a canned food item or dog/cat food. For a complete list of events and more information, click here.