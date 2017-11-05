Holiday Festival of Lights starts this week

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission’s 28th annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off on Friday, November 10th. Drive through three miles of holiday lights displays and park the car to wander through the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village. Popular attractions are back like the Festival Express Train Rides, marshmallow roasting, and visits with Santa.

On opening night, families can show up with their pajamas on for Supper with Santa. This includes a meal, photos with Santa, a tree lighting ceremony, and all of the events the festival has to offer. Proceeds from this event benefit the Parklands Foundation. Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

The Festival of Lights will be open Sunday-Thursday from 5:30-10 PM, Friday and Saturday from 5:30-11 PM at James Island County Park (871 Riverland Drive). Entry is $20 per car carrying up to 15 people. Monday-Thursday save $5 if you bring a canned food item or dog/cat food. For a complete list of events and more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s