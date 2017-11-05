Benefit event for local veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Tri-County Veterans Support Network is holding its Annual Benefit and Auction. The organization served more than 500 veterans and families in crisis last year. The group helps local veterans with a variety of programs including: affordable housing, emergency relief and outreach for families in crisis, career and business development programs, and a resource directory.

The Annual Benefit and Auction is on Friday, November 10th at 7 PM at McKee’s (139 Market Street). The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a live auction. Tickets are $75 and money raised will go toward veterans programs for the upcoming year. For more information about the event or Tri-County Veterans Support Network, click here.