GERMANTOWN, S.C. (WCBD)– The Awendaw- McClellanville Fire District is responding to a reported shooting near Germantown.

According to officials, the incident happened on Hill Road off of Rutledge Road.

One person was transported to Medical University of South Carolina .

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

