One person injured in early morning fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Emergency crews responded to a fire on Birthright Street in West Ashley shortly after 3 AM Saturday morning. City of Charleston, Saint Andrews, North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police were all on scene. Firefighters saw light smoke coming from the home and they were told everyone inside had already evacuated. The firefighters searched the home to confirm everyone was out and found the fire was confined to the kitchen. Investigators determined the fire started at the stove due to unattended cooking. One person was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening burn injuries caused by attempting to extinguish the fire before evacuating.

