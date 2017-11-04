Motorcycle ride benefiting Toys for Tots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The US Marine Corps Reserves and Law Riders MC are holding the 21st annual motorcycle ride for Toys for Tots. Registration for the ride is $20 or one new, unwrapped toy per driver and $10 or one new, unwrapped toy per passenger. The escorted ride will start at 1 PM on Sunday, November 5th at Lowcountry Harley Davidson (4707 Dorchester Road). Registration begins at noon. Non-bikers are also welcome to contribute to the cause while enjoying music, food and door prizes. For more information, click here.

