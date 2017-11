HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)– Hanahan Police are asking for your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say Cheyanne R. Dilley was last seen at the Coastal Carolina Fair at approximately 12:30 a.m.

She is described as a white female, 5’4″ tall, approx 170lbs, hazel eyes, red/brownish hair.

If you have seen Cheyanne or know of her whereabouts please contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.