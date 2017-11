MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)– The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in McClellanville shortly after 5 PM Saturday evening in the 2000 block of Hill Road. According to deputies, the victim was walking between Hill Road and Germantown Road when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The victim was brought to MUSC to be treated for his injuries. Deputies do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.

