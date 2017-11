CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- YALL Fest is the country’s largest Young Adult book festival. More than 70 authors will be in the Holy City signing books and participating in seminars. The Keynote speaker is Jason Segel. The weekend kicks off with “YALL Crawl” on Friday, November 10th at 2 PM. Fans can hop between downtown businesses to meet their favorite authors. For more on everything YALL Fest has to offer, click here.

