Charleston Coffee Cup returns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Coffee Cup is back for its fourth year. Attendees can sample coffee from dozens of roasters, check out a latte art competition, and see demonstrations relating to all things coffee. Tickets are $25 at the door and the event runs from 11 AM to 3 PM Sunday, November 5th at Memminger Auditorium (56 Beaufain Street). People will be able to vote on their favorite coffee for the “People’s Choice” award, and the “Best Coffee” will be chosen by Balzac Brothers Coffee. For more information about the event, click here.

Advertisement