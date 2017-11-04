Charleston Coffee Cup returns

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Coffee Cup is back for its fourth year. Attendees can sample coffee from dozens of roasters, check out a latte art competition, and see demonstrations relating to all things coffee.  Tickets are $25 at the door and the event runs from 11 AM to 3 PM Sunday, November 5th at Memminger Auditorium (56 Beaufain Street). People will be able to vote on their favorite coffee for the “People’s Choice” award, and the “Best Coffee” will be chosen by Balzac Brothers Coffee. For more information about the event, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s