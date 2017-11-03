WCBD to re-air This Is Us Sunday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you watched Tuesday, October 31’s episode of This Is Us, something was noticeably missing — audio.

Due to technical issues with the show, WCBD – News 2 will re-broadcast the episode on Sunday, November 5 at 5.a.m.

The series, in its second season, has received positive reviews since its premiere, receiving nominations for Best Television Series – Drama at the 74th Golden Globe Awards and Best Drama Series at the 7th Critics’ Choice Awards, as well as being chosen as a Top Television Program by the American Film Institute.

