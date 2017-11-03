Valuable life lessons from ‘Seinfeld’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — “Seinfeld” wasn’t just a television show. To fans, it was much, much more.

The hashtag #SeinfeldTaughtMe, trending right now on Twitter. It shows that the seminal NBC sitcom Seinfeld is a surprisingly good source of life hacks, life advice, and plain ol’ stupid human tricks.

Here are some of the most useful lessons.

#SeinfeldTaughtMe to check the bathroom stalls before I pee to make sure I have at least a square. — mAy.ʙe.ʙAk㉫d.in.nƴ😏 (@propapergirl) November 3, 2017

#SeinfeldTaughtMe that everyone in your past can come back and ruin your life pic.twitter.com/FVZ8fQ7Kw3 — Brandork (@_brandope) November 3, 2017

#SeinfeldTaughtMe that we went to a nice dinner, then saw a movie and yadda yadda yadda — makenzie (@MakenzieJaneee) November 3, 2017

#SeinfeldTaughtMe to only date the spongeworthy — Avelaine Scyrup (@Avelaine_Scyrup) November 3, 2017

#SeinfeldTaughtMe That a belly button could be very friendly: "HELLOOOOOOO!" — =)= #50.000m (@firak) November 3, 2017

#SeinfeldTaughtMe How to properly greet my bitter enemy.. pic.twitter.com/zyBC88yENv — Mike Hanley 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 (@Magic20099) November 3, 2017

#SeinfeldTaughtMe to never lick envelopes. I use a glue stick 😂😜 — laura j (@creationsbylj) November 3, 2017

#SeinfeldTaughtMe your best friends will shake their groove thing if you lead the way. Even if you dance like Elaine 😁💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/73Tw4NaVwV — Lisa Brown Roberts (@LBrownRoberts) November 3, 2017

#SeinfeldTaughtMe how to look sexy in photos… must be why I look like an awkward turtle at all my shoots. pic.twitter.com/TdszBGDtDn — RedTube Emma (@RedTube) November 3, 2017

#SeinfeldTaughtMe never buy the last copy of Time magazine, even if there is a blurb about you inside. pic.twitter.com/kHlYlIOSSL — Brandon Wahl (@reflectnsofblue) November 3, 2017

Seinfeld ran for nine seasons on NBC and News 2, from 1989 to 1998. It was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. Seinfeld starred as a fictionalized version of himself.

Leave your life lessons in the comments section.