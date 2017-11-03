Texans QB Watson out for season with ACL tear, sources say

Related Coverage Watson, Luck both out as Texans host Colts

HOUSTON (AP) – Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sustained a season-ending knee injury in practice Thursday.

The rookie suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees and will go on the injured reserve.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the injury.

The 12th overall pick in this year’s draft was named AFC offensive player of the month after throwing for 1,171 yards with 16 touchdowns and running for 145 yards and another score.

Dabo Swinney, Watson’s coach at Clemson, released a statement Thursday saying that he had spoken with Deshaun Watson during the afternoon about the injury and that both were disappointed.

“I talked to Deshaun late this afternoon and we are disappointed. But, he is a person who has had some setbacks in his life, and always comes back stronger. Since he went through the rehab before, he knows what it takes. At least this happened in the middle of the season and he has had the opportunity to show what he can do. I see today he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. It would have been so much worse if it happened in training camp. This is so similar to the 2014 season, his freshman year at Clemson. In his first career start against North Carolina he threw a school record six touchdown passes, then he had four more (two rushing and two passing) the next week against NC State, Then he suffered an injury during the Georgia Tech game.

Now he leads the NFL in touchdown passes and this happens. All he did after the injury in 2014 was come back and lead us to the National Championship game twice and of course we won it last year, he started all 30 games the last two years here. I have not doubt he will come back from this. He has the resolve. His work ethic and drive are incredible.”