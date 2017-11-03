Termination of employee at SLED

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Upon following her arrest in Union County yesterday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has terminated a temporary Information Technology employee.

Tanya Sunnie Young, 46, of Blair, S.C, was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer. Young was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Young began employment with SLED in August, 2016.She was as a temporary employee with SLED’s Information Technology unit as an IT Services Specialist II.

She was immediately suspended and has now been terminated from the position.