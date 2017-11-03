Suspects in reported burglary in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There has been a reported burglary at Charlie’s Grocery at 64 Radcliffe Street near Rutledge Avenue.

Authorities state that the incident occurred on October 23rd.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.