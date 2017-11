CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a scheduled road closure on Maybank Highway on Johns Island. The closure will begin on Wednesday, November 8 and it will begin at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

They will be working on the storm drainage system. The work will be done on 3502 Maybank Highway, at the intersection on Mayban and Meeks Farm Road. One lane will be closed with a flagger to manage traffic.

Drive Time Traffic