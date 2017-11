RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The entire town of Ridgeville will be in a boiling water advisory until further notice. There is a break in the water main line in two separate parts of town.

A lab tech will be coming in tomorrow and conduct an eighteen hour test.

The results will be coming in on Sunday.

