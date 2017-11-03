News 2 presents Pleasant Hill Elementary in Georgetown county with our Cool School award.
Pleasant Hill Elementary in Georgetown county is our Cool School of the week.
Pleasant Hill Elementary is a community school with strong academics. All classrooms have access to laptops. Students also have a cool tower garden they use for science lessons.
A special partnership with the Georgetown YMCA is helping students learn a life saving skill, how to swim.
Congratulations to the Pleasant Hill Cubs!
Pleasant Hill Elementary receives News 2 Cool School award
Pleasant Hill Elementary receives News 2 Cool School award x
Latest Galleries
-
Blessing of the Therapy Dogs
-
Blessing of the Therapy Dogs
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales