News 2 presents Pleasant Hill Elementary in Georgetown county with our Cool School award.

Pleasant Hill Elementary in Georgetown county is our Cool School of the week.

Pleasant Hill Elementary is a community school with strong academics. All classrooms have access to laptops. Students also have a cool tower garden they use for science lessons.

A special partnership with the Georgetown YMCA is helping students learn a life saving skill, how to swim.

Congratulations to the Pleasant Hill Cubs!

Pleasant Hill Elementary receives News 2 Cool School award

