One person dead following early morning shooting in North Charleston

By Published:

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are actively investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston County 911 Center, a call came in reporting the incident just after Midnight Friday.

According to Spencer Pryor, the Public Information Officer for NCPD officers found the victim dead on scene when they arrived on Betty Court.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.
 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s