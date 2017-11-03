One person dead following early morning shooting in North Charleston

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are actively investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston County 911 Center, a call came in reporting the incident just after Midnight Friday.

According to Spencer Pryor, the Public Information Officer for NCPD officers found the victim dead on scene when they arrived on Betty Court.

